Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH8 Closed Following Serious Crash – Expect Delays

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 12:00 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising road users to expect delays with the closure of SH8 from Lake Tekapo to the intersection of SH80 at Lake Pukaki following a serious crash before 9am today.

There are no immediate detour routes available, and drivers should allow at least two hours longer for travel times while SH8 remains closed. Westbound travellers should use SH8 east to Timaru, SH1 south to the SH82 junction, and the inland route on SH82 to Kurow/SH83 junction, with westbound to SH8/83 Otematata. Eastbound travellers should use the reverse route.

Emergency services are in attendance and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating. At this stage road users should plan for this section of SH8 to be closed for the remainder of the day.

As with all serious crashes on the state highway network, NZTA will complete an investigation of the road and roadside conditions, alongside Police investigations. The condition of both buses will also be examined as part of the investigation. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this morning’s crash.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 