SH8 Closed Following Serious Crash – Expect Delays

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising road users to expect delays with the closure of SH8 from Lake Tekapo to the intersection of SH80 at Lake Pukaki following a serious crash before 9am today.

There are no immediate detour routes available, and drivers should allow at least two hours longer for travel times while SH8 remains closed. Westbound travellers should use SH8 east to Timaru, SH1 south to the SH82 junction, and the inland route on SH82 to Kurow/SH83 junction, with westbound to SH8/83 Otematata. Eastbound travellers should use the reverse route.

Emergency services are in attendance and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating. At this stage road users should plan for this section of SH8 to be closed for the remainder of the day.

As with all serious crashes on the state highway network, NZTA will complete an investigation of the road and roadside conditions, alongside Police investigations. The condition of both buses will also be examined as part of the investigation. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this morning’s crash.

