Maria Te Aukaha Huata Confirmed As New Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward Councillor

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 6:48 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Maria Te Aukaha Huata has been announced as the new Hamilton City Councillor, in the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward.

With special votes now included, the final results are:

HUATA, Maria Te Aukaha 806

HENDERSON, Horiana 422

TE UA, Olly 296

RURI, Marian 236

POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna 194

GALLAGHER, Jarrad 139

MARKS, Danielle 106

MANARANGI, Riki 77

The final returns rate is 11.34%, being 1704 votes.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Lance Vervoort said,

“I have called Ms Huata to congratulate her and welcome her to Council."

“I’ve also given her a briefing about next steps. Ms Huata will hit the ground running – she’ll be inducted in a Council meeting next week, and will start making decisions for the benefit of all Hamiltonians straight away.”

The final results on the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election 2024 are available to view.

Results: https://hamilton.govt.nz/your-council/elections-and-representation/hamilton-kirikiriroa-maaori-ward-by-election-2024/results/

