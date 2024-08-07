Maria Te Aukaha Huata Confirmed As New Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward Councillor

Maria Te Aukaha Huata has been announced as the new Hamilton City Councillor, in the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward.

With special votes now included, the final results are:

HUATA, Maria Te Aukaha 806

HENDERSON, Horiana 422

TE UA, Olly 296

RURI, Marian 236

POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna 194

GALLAGHER, Jarrad 139

MARKS, Danielle 106

MANARANGI, Riki 77

The final returns rate is 11.34%, being 1704 votes.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Lance Vervoort said,

“I have called Ms Huata to congratulate her and welcome her to Council."

“I’ve also given her a briefing about next steps. Ms Huata will hit the ground running – she’ll be inducted in a Council meeting next week, and will start making decisions for the benefit of all Hamiltonians straight away.”

The final results on the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward by-election 2024 are available to view.

Results: https://hamilton.govt.nz/your-council/elections-and-representation/hamilton-kirikiriroa-maaori-ward-by-election-2024/results/

