UPDATE, 4pm: SH1 Between Bombay And Ramarama Will Likely Remain Closed Overnight

Monday, 26 August 2024, 4:21 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Due to significant damage to the wire rope barrier system in both directions, NZTA is advising motorists that SH1 between Bombay and Ramarama will likely remain closed overnight while a temporary steel barrier is put in place.

It is expected all lanes will be reopened by 5am tomorrow morning.

The below detours remain in place for motorists and people are asked to expect significant delays around the area as we head into evening peak hour.

