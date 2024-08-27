Corrections Responds To Inspectorate Report Into Prisoners Of Extreme Risk Unit (PERU) At Auckland Prison

Attribute to Leigh Marsh, Commissioner Custodial Services:

Corrections remains committed to managing New Zealand’s most dangerous prisoners safely to ensure they cannot cause further harm to our communities.

The Prisoners of Extreme Risk Unit (PERU) was set up in 2019 for this purpose, bringing together specialist staff with the right skills, capability and experience to manage the extreme risk posed by a small group of prisoners, including those with convictions for terrorism, violent extremism and transnational organised crime.

Prisoners can be accommodated in the PERU if there is an ongoing risk they will threaten, intimidate or behave violently towards others, or influence other prisoners to do the same. This includes prisoners who hold extremist views or who are at risk of radicalisation or violent extremism, as well as prisoners who are connected to sophisticated organised criminal networks and have the capability to seriously compromise the safety and security of our staff and prisons.

The independent Office of the Inspectorate carried out an inspection of the PERU in 2023 and has today published its report from this inspection. The Inspectorate’s report does not make any recommendations but has 12 findings, which are informing the work we have underway to refine how the unit operates.

The frontline staff working in PERU manage significant risks to the safety of themselves, the public, and prisoners every day, and they do an exceptional job in extremely challenging circumstances. I am proud of their commitment and professionalism. I was pleased to see the Inspectorate’s report found these staff felt safe, supported, motivated and listened to.

Corrections acknowledges there are improvements we can make in our management of prisoners in PERU, and we have made a number of changes since the Inspectorate’s visit in July 2023. These include:

Providing additional training for staff working in PERU, supported by introducing and recruiting to a new Custodial Adviser Persons of Extreme Risk Directorate role. Recruitment of custodial staff in PERU has remained the focus, and staffing levels have been steadily increasing since mid 2023 and are now at 73%.

Increasing the range of rehabilitative, constructive and cultural activities offered to prisoners in PERU.

Increasing access to AVL, supporting prisoners in PERU to have increased contact with family, particularly for those with family outside of Auckland.

Establishing Clinical Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) meetings in early 2024, in addition to the existing PERU MDT meetings. These meetings provide an opportunity for Corrections’ health professionals, including Manager Psychological Services, the Clinical Manager Mental Health, and the Health Centre Manager to review and discuss the management and mental health of prisoners in PERU.

We are committed to continuously improving how we operate the PERU while ensuring that the safety of our staff, the public and all prisoners remains paramount.

Notes:

There are currently 13 people being managed in the PERU.

Each person in PERU has their own individual management plan developed with their input where appropriate. Corrections assesses the risk that the person presents to others, including staff and to the safety and security of the prison. All of the prisoners in the PERU are assigned a case manager to ensure that an appropriate pathway is established.

Corrections takes an individualised approach to the management of people in the PERU, as they all have different rehabilitation needs, cultural background, and risks. There are many activities the prisoners can participate in, including education, library services and physical education.

There is also a variety of cultural and spiritual support available to prisoners in the PERU, including via the Psychological Services Kaupapa Māori Practitioner and the Intervention and Support Practice Team Māori Mental Health Practitioner, Chaplains, and Imam.

Primary Health and mental health services are available to all prisoners, including those in the PERU.

© Scoop Media

