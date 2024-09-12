Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Body Found Following Car Fire, Ātiamuri

Thursday, 12 September 2024, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a vehicle on SH1 just north of Ātiamuri last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7pm after a report of a car on fire off the highway.

Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located in the front seat.

Enquiries are now underway to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the person’s death.

This is expected to take some time.

A scene examination will continue this morning.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the area from around 6pm, specifically the movements of a black Suzuki Swift.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and reference file number 240911/9238.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 