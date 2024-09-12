Body Found Following Car Fire, Ātiamuri

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a vehicle on SH1 just north of Ātiamuri last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7pm after a report of a car on fire off the highway.

Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located in the front seat.

Enquiries are now underway to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the person’s death.

This is expected to take some time.

A scene examination will continue this morning.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the area from around 6pm, specifically the movements of a black Suzuki Swift.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and reference file number 240911/9238.

