NPDC's Inglewood Library Celebrating 100 Years Of Serving The Community

August 30, 2024

Inglewood is gearing up to mark a golden milestone with a gathering to celebrate Inglewood Library’s centenary on September 7.

One of NPDC’s five community libraries, Inglewood Library opened in the Municipal and Library Building on Rata Street in September 1924.

At the time, the building was home to the library and a reading room, as well as the Town Clerk’s Office and Council Chamber.

On 2 September 1924, the Taranaki Daily News reported that a “Smoke concert” was held to mark the opening, sharing the occasion with the connecting of the town with the New Plymouth hydro-electric scheme.

Today, the Inglewood Library operates from the same building on Rata Street.

Puke Ariki Libraries Manager at NPDC, Angela Jowitt says while the range of services and activities available at libraries in the 21st Century has expanded significantly – what hasn’t changed is the vital role libraries play in local communities.

“Inglewood Library has been at the heart of the Inglewood community for 100 years and continues to support the wide range of resident’s activities from garden festival photography competitions to art from local schools to reading recommendations and more.

“Libraries are the place where people come together and can take advantage of the range of programming we offer to inspire, excite and educate.”

Angela says the celebrations are also a chance to recognise the fabulous staff who have worked at the library over the years and had “celebrity status” in Inglewood, contributing to the library’s success.

These days, the library is still a haven to find a good read, but people can also stop by to use the free internet and computers, pick up an item on loan from New Zealand National Libraries or from one of the district’s other libraries, take part in a free school holiday programme, or get tech help.

There is also a photocopying and scanning service and as an NPDC service centre, locals can go to pay dog registration or rates or access council information.

A celebratory morning tea is being held at the library at 10.30am on Saturday September 7 – and the community is invited to enjoy a piece of birthday cake.

Inglewood Library is located at 46 Rata Street and open daily except Sunday.

Find out more about the history of the building at Puke Ariki’s Story Collections - Municipal Library & Offices (1924) (pukeariki.com)

Fast Facts:

Puke Ariki Libraries includes Puke Ariki in New Plymouth, community libraries at Bell Block, Inglewood, Oakura, Urenui and Waitara and the mobile library.

Membership to all Puke Ariki libraries is free for Taranaki residents.

On average, 750,000 people visit Puke Ariki and district libraries each year.

NPDC libraries now use hi-tech QuickCheck system to make borrowing books quicker and easier.

