Extra Train Services And Integrated Travel To All Blacks Vs Australia Game

Extra Metlink services, including the Wairarapa Line, are confirmed for the upcoming All Blacks vs Australia game on Saturday 28 September, with ticket holders and Sky Stadium members travelling for free on bus and rail.

Two special game day services will run on the Wairarapa Line, with one service leaving Masterton at 2.20pm and one service leaving Wellington at 10pm. Additional services will also run on the Hutt Valley, Kāpiti, and Johnsonville lines, with increased capacity on core bus routes.

Ticket holders are advised the East by West Ferry, On Demand, and Te Hunga Whaikaha Total Mobility taxis are excluded from the free transport, according to integrated ticketing terms and conditions.

Plan ahead and travel early on game day using the latest travel information on the Metlink app, website, or by calling 0800 801 700.

© Scoop Media

