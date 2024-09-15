Recognising Aotearoa New Zealand's Top Tourism Experiences - Finalists Named For 2024 Tourism Awards

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) has announced the finalists for the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2024.

The awards showcase and celebrate the very best of New Zealand tourism’s individual and business successes.

The 47 finalists were drawn from over 120 entrants and include Kiwi businesses operating at global scale to a deeply personal offering by a single guide, providing a unique experience of people, place and environment.

TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says the breadth and quality of the entries are increasing year on year – indicating the industry’s commitment to providing outstanding tourism. “Aotearoa New Zealand is one of those places people from around the world dream about visiting. This is the industry’s way of recognising the people who deliver, and keep improving on, these experiences.

“These finalists are setting incredibly high standards – and serve as both an inspiration and benchmark for the industry,” Ingram said.

Many of the categories were closely contested, with careful consideration to select the finalists. Three of the categories acknowledge outstanding performers in the industry, and ten awards recognise business excellence, industry alignment and values that are in line with the Tourism Sustainability Commitment.

“Not only are all of the finalists great operators in terms of what they offer, they are also judged on their positive impact on local communities, how they restore and protect our natural environment, and how they build economic sustainability,” Ingram says.

Winners will be announced in person at an Awards gala dinner on 6 November in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, following Tourism Summit Aotearoa. The Summit, a key event in the national tourism calendar, brings together more than 300 business and government leaders from all sectors of the industry. The theme this year is Visitor Experience (VX) in a Changing World.

