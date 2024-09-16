Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Zealand Net Migration Rate Down From Peak

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:28 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

International migration in the July 2024 year increased New Zealand’s population by 13 more people for every 1,000 already living here, according to provisional estimates from Stats NZ.

The net migration rate of 13 per 1,000 in the July 2024 year was down from a rate of 26 per 1,000 in the October 2023 year.

“New Zealand’s net migration rate is down on last year, but is still relatively high by historical standards,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

High net migration rates in 2023 and 2024 mainly reflect the large number of migrant arrivals to New Zealand following the relaxation of COVID-19-related travel and border restrictions, both in New Zealand and overseas, from 2022.

  New Zealand net migration rate down from peak
  International migration: July 2024

