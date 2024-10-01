School Holidays Catching Rain And Snow - Extra Care Needed On The Roads

The MetService has issued Heavy Rain Warnings for Wednesday for Westland District (Hokitika south to Haast).

People should expect 160 to 190 mm of rain about the ranges, and smaller amounts near the coast.

Given school holidays are underway, drivers need to take extra care as roads will be busy, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Snow watch in place too

A heavy snow watch is also place for the Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes Districts, with road snowfall warnings for the Milford Road (SH94), Crown Range (Wānaka to Queenstown) and the Lindis Pass (SH8 – Omarama to Tarras).

Across the top of Te Wai Pounamu

Weather warnings are also in place for Tasman, west of Motueka, and the Richmond and Bryant ranges including the Rai Valley.

How does this affect drivers? My school holiday trip?

Heavy rain increases the risk of slips, rockfalls, flooding and branches falling on the road. “It is essential people drive to the conditions and be prepared for hazards on the road,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for NZTA.

“Wet roads are slippery. Reduce your speed, increase your following distance, and avoid sudden braking. If visibility is poor, turn on your headlights. Be safe, be seen.”

It pays to check road and weather conditions before you travel. Bad weather can see roads closed at short notice: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

The Milford Sound Piopiotahi highway (SH94), Te Anau to Milford Sound – closing tonight 5 pm

The road will close at 5pm tonight (Tuesday) as overnight and during Wednesday stormy rain is expected to elevate the avalanche risk. Due to forecast heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, there is a low potential of opening for a small travel window Wednesday afternoon (or earlier if conditions change). It is highly likely the road will be closed overnight again Wednesday, says the Milford Alliance team.

Arthur’s Pass route, SH73

There are currently delays of up to an hour on SH73 between Arthur’s Pass and Otira weekdays with remedial work well underway at the Rock Shelter. Drivers will get through at the top of each hour 9 am to 5 pm, and occasionally more often depending on traffic volumes.

MetService: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

