The Ulti-Mutt In Dates

The howl-idays are coming and what better way to keep track of all your im-paw-tant events than with the 2025 Police Dog Trust Calendar?

Back by popular demand and available to pre-order now(link is external), it features dozens of our canine crimefighters and detector dogs, from some of our most experienced veterans to the youngest floof recruits.

All the photos are the work of nine full-time and relieving police forensic photographers from across the country, who’ve taken time to help showcase our dedicated German shepherds and labradors at work and at play.

There are 14 full-page feature photos and 26 smaller images spread over 13 months. Senior Constable Alex Stammer’s photo of a three-month-old Pryox, pictured above amid pōhutakawa blooms in Auckland, is December's main image.

And don't forget the bonus double-sided A3 poster you can enjoy all year - and beyond. This year it features Sergeant Jane Dunn's photos of patrol dog Ari on one side, looking very focussed on the job with handler Constable Sarah Stichbury, and a trio of young pups cuddled up together on the other.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator Police Dogs, says the record number of quality submissions this year - more than 400 - was fantastic.

“The variety and amazing effort, showing our dog teams in different work and play environments was really well done and made it hard for judging.

“We say every year we have an awesome calendar with incredible photos and this year is no different.”

This year’s winning photo is of patrol dog Niho on Ototoka beach in Whanganui, above, and was also taken by Jane. Despite having won the top prize several times, she says entering her images is still nerve-wracking.

“Any time someone appreciates the photos you've taken, or you win something for a photo you've taken, it always feels special because - especially in my role - people don't really look at your photos and tell you how nice they are," she says.

“So, when you get a chance to be creative and someone appreciates that creativity it's always awesome, because it's scary putting yourself out there.”

Judges also awarded two Highly Commended certificates - one to Senior Constable Karl Bevin for his dynamic image of specialist dog Worg and his handler Senior Eric Roberts-Rush in action, and one to Senior Constable Alex Stammers for his striking photo of patrol dog Ragner at work in Auckland’s City Rail Link.

The calendar is $20 and available to pre-order now through The Cop Shop(link is external). Physical copies will be available from early November.

Proceeds from sales aid the work of the Police Dog Charitable Trust, which helps give extra support to police dog breeding, research and development programmes, over and above New Zealand Police's investment.

