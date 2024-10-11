Testing Of Contactless Payment Technology Coming To Airport Bus Route

Travellers to and from Christchurch Airport will benefit from more convenient ways to pay this December.

A pilot to test a crucial piece of the new national public transport ticketing and payment system, Motu Move, will happen at the end of this year. The testing will help ensure a smooth transition for Metro customers when Motu Move rolls out across Canterbury.

From December 2024, customers using Christchurch’s Route 29 bus – Metro’s most direct route between Christchurch Airport and the CBD – will be able to use contactless credit and debit cards for the first time on Metro buses.

The pilot technology will enable customers to pay with their debit or credit card, including via mobile devices, charging the standard adult fare of $2. Metrocard payment will still be available, which customers will need to use to access concessions. Cash will also continue to be accepted during the pilot.

Environment Canterbury director of public transport Giles Southwell says the live testing on Route 29 will help ensure the new contactless payment technology is working well before we deliver the first phase to Canterbury customers.

“Contactless payments via debit or credit card on Route 29 will be part of the national testing of the system. Customers using the Greater Christchurch Metro network can continue to use their Metrocards until the new Motu Move ticketing system is fully rolled out here next year.

“Having contactless payments on this route will bring the benefit of an additional way to pay for visitors and residents travelling to and from the airport.”

Motu Move to roll out in 2025

Motu Move's launch, in Timaru and Temuka, will follow in early 2025, with delivery in Greater Christchurch starting after this.

Giles says a smooth transition to Motu Move is the key reason for having the Route 29 pilot, and then a phased implementation of the solution.

“It’s vital that we do this right so our customers have a great experience with the new system from day one.

“Our priority is to make sure Cantabrians are supported in the change to Motu Move and that it gives customers an experience that'll make travel by bus and ferry easier. Adding a pilot of contactless payments first and waiting just a little longer to start the roll out in Timaru and Temuka, and then Christchurch will help ensure that happens.”

More information about the specific dates and details for the Motu Move national ticketing rollout in Canterbury will be finalised in the next few months. See information about the rollout dates for other regions on the NZTA website.

