Proposed Changes To Local Alcohol Policy Aim To Enhance Safety And Wellbeing

Monday, 14 October 2024, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the Dunedin Local Alcohol Policy (LAP).

The proposed amendments focus on limiting alcohol-related harm, particularly among Dunedin’s significant 18-24-year-old population, and are designed to balance the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act’s requirements with the city’s vibrant nightlife.

DCC Alcohol, Psychoactive Substances, and Gambling Advisor Kevin Mechen highlights the importance of these updates.

“While Dunedin’s student population brings energy and vibrancy to the city, research has consistently shown that we also have one of the highest rates of hazardous drinking in the Southern Region. These policy changes are about creating safer drinking environments for everyone.”

One key proposal is reducing off-licence trading hours from 10pm to 9pm. This follows concerns raised during District Licensing Committee hearings about late-night impulse alcohol purchases.

“There’s been cases presented where late alcohol sales contribute to harmful behaviours, including pre-loading and excessive drinking before entering late-night venues,” Mr Mechen says.

Other proposals include standardising on-licence opening times to 9am, and reducing the maximum trading hours for entertainment venues from 4am to 3am. Additionally, restrictions on external alcohol advertising near sensitive facilities, such as schools and marae are being considered.

“These changes are about aligning with our community values and ensuring vulnerable populations, especially young people, are protected,” Mr Mechen says. The DCC is encouraging the public to review and provide feedback on the proposed changes.

“We want to ensure the voices of Dunedin residents are heard, particularly as we work towards a policy that supports safe, responsibly managed environments,” Mr Mechen says.

Consultation on the proposed changes close on Thursday, 14 November 2024.

