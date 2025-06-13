Happy Valley Land Purchased For Metlink Bus Depot

A Happy Valley site has been purchased by Greater Wellington for the development of a bus depot as part of the regional council’s Public Transport Asset Control Strategy.

Approved by 86% of respondents during consultation for the 2024-34 Long term Plan, the strategy to acquire depot sites is considered crucial for securing the long-term continuity of Metlink bus services.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash says by controlling depots, the council is removing barriers for new bus operators to enter the market.

“Value for money for residents and public transport users through open and fair competition is a key plank of our strategy, which also aims to improve the passenger experience as we transition to a zero emissions fleet,” Cr Nash says.

“This purchase gives us a base for growth by encouraging bus operators that do not have depots to bid for Metlink contracts. It gives us certainty to make long term investments in charging infrastructure for electric buses, at a location that will help us deliver a more planned, responsive and efficient network.”

“We need the right infrastructure in the right places,” says Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter.

“The depot will be near the start of several bus routes – including the high frequency route 1 – and will support the expansion and electrification of north to south services.

“Beyond 2030, the future is uncertain for the earthquake prone, historic Kilbirnie bus depot, while a depot in Rongotai has space constraints.

“That’s why Metlink is also exploring opportunities for another depot north of Wellington, and breaking ground on a new depot by the airport to buttress east to west buses – including our most popular service, the route 2.”

Greater Wellington takes possession of the one-hectare, Happy Valley section in May 2026, and plans for a depot to open there in mid-2028.

Deputy Transport Committee chair Simon Woolf says the purchase is “sensible future proofing” for the region.

“Happy Valley depot will eventually strengthen bus services between Wellington’s south coast and growing areas in the north,” Cr Woolf says.

“It will initially stable up to 80 diesel buses, until sufficient energy is connected and battery chargers installed to power our expanding electric fleet.”

South Wellington bus user and regional councillor Yadana Saw says Metlink is committed to being a good neighbour and responsible member of the Happy Valley community.

“Securing this site safeguards public transport assets in public ownership. It enables genuine engagement with people working and living nearby and strengthens our partnership with mana whenua Taranaki Whānui and Ngāti Toa Rangatira – by bringing us together on any sites of significance,” Cr Saw says.

“BigAir gym will continue to operate on the site, and other tenants will be given time to relocate. When development begins, we’ll take steps to protect Ōwhiro Stream from any stormwater run-off that comes from the section. This is a win for transport, the environment and our community for the long term.”

