Bus-Wheelchair Crash In Taradale

There was a serious accident shortly after 2 p.m. this afternoon between a GoBay bus operating Route 13, on Lee Road in Taradale, and the occupant of a wheelchair.

Emergency services are present and the injuries are serious.

Go Bus, the operator, has it’s manager on-site now to operationally manage the incident. Regional Council manages the bus service in Hawke's Bay.

Route 13 buses are suspended at the moment as a result, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

We will update with more information as it comes to hand.

