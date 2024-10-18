Clubs To Courses- Marking 80 Years Of Learning At Risingholme

Risingholme Homestead in Autumn (Photo/Supplied)

One of the oldest community centres in the country is celebrating a big milestone this month. Risingholme Community Centre (now Risingholme Learning) is marking its 80th anniversary just in time for the Christchurch Heritage Festival with a special function and panel unveiling showcasing its rich history as a place of learning in the city.

Director Lynda Megson says that the event caps off a year of festivities for the organisation and included events like ‘Have a Go Day’ which offered free course taster sessions to the public, and an art exhibition featuring works from over 50 tutors and learners at Risingholme.

“Community is at the heart of who we are and what we do. When planning our big 80th we wanted to create collaborative events that showcase the wonderful work of the people who have helped Risingholme grow and thrive as an organisation.”

Established in 1944, many of Risingholme’s early activities centred around informal clubs such as tramping and a Young People’s Club. New courses like Sewing, Woodwork, and Pottery soon developed and remain a popular part of the programme today. Megson explains how Risingholme’s longevity is a result of it continuing to respond to community needs.

“We’re always developing new courses and partnering with organisations to deliver a programme that’s relevant and enjoyable. The content and scale of our courses has certainly changed over 80 years but the mission to promote community spirit remains the same.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It’s this community spirit and legacy of learning that has been captured in museum style panels which will be formally unveiled on 24 October in front of tutors, former staff, and community partners.

Covering the period from 1864 to today, the panels explore Risingholme’s history from its time as a private residence to its transition into a community centre and a place of continuing education. They are on permanent display and can be viewed during office open hours.

President of the Risingholme Community Centre Executive Committee, Damian Sims, will lead the formalities and says he hopes the panels will become a “touchpoint for people wanting to learn more about Risingholme and the community of people behind it”— past present and future.

© Scoop Media

