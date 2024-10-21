Tātaki Auckland Unlimited's Sustainability Milestones: A Year Of Climate Action In Auckland

Auckland View (Photo/Supplied)

Annual snapshot of climate action and sustainability initiatives

Steps to creating a sustainable Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland are demonstrated by the region's economic and cultural agency in its annual sustainability story, highlighting the organisation’s multifaceted approach to climate change and sustainability, and its commitment to continuous improvement.

A snapshot for the 2023/24 financial year shows Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s initiatives and achievements in fostering a more resilient and inclusive Auckland, on the heels of its strong annual results delivering value for Auckland and its people. It shows how the organisation is embedding sustainability practices internally while simultaneously taking on a leadership role across the region.

Nick Hill, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive, emphasises the importance of a holistic approach, “This is testament to our commitment to creating a sustainable future for Auckland. While Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is charged with the social, cultural and economic outcomes of our activities, we are increasingly considering climate change and environment in decision-making. Taking an integrated approach is crucial for building a resilient, thriving and future-ready region."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Key highlights include:

Climate Change and Environment Strategic Plan: This inaugural plan outlines Tātaki Auckland Unlimited's actions for the next three years towards its sustainability goals and targets. Decarbonisation project at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki: A successful transition from gas-fired heating to electric heat pumps resulted in a 99 per cent reduction in natural gas consumption and a 22 per cent decrease in overall energy use within the first three months. Climate Connect Aotearoa initiatives: The climate innovation hub, established and led by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, brought together 115 stakeholders to explore Māori knowledge systems in climate action. This hui was an extension of He Kete Mātauranga, a knowledge hub to connect businesses, communities and organisations with Māori-led climate resources. Additionally, Climate Connect Aotearoa launched ClimateLink, a tool to increase access to connections, resources and funding for climate action. Proactive climate resilience planning: Adaptation planning for the Aotea Precinct to help mitigate risks associated with physical climate hazards, including extreme heat and flooding. PalmOil Scan app: Auckland Zoo released a mobile app in New Zealand and Australia to help consumers identify products using certified sustainable palm oil, supporting rainforest conservation and biodiversity. Commitment to diversity and inclusion: Initiatives include the refresh of Te Mahere Aronga (Māori Outcomes Plan), participation in the whāia te ao Māori self-assessment programme, support for the Rainbow Games and publication of gender and ethnic pay gap data.

Dr Parin Rafiei-Thompson, Head of Climate Innovation and Sustainability at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says, "Our approach to sustainability aligns with Auckland's broader climate goals in Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan. Our work in areas like decarbonisation, climate resilience and collaborative climate innovation demonstrates our commitment to driving meaningful change at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited for Tāmaki Makaurau. While there is a lot more work to be done, we are progressing year-on-year towards our goals and seeking out areas for improvement."

"We're proud of the progress we've made, but we also recognise that this is an ongoing journey," says Nick Hill. "We celebrate our achievements while also setting the stage for future actions. We're committed to continuous improvement and transparent reporting of our progress."

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s ‘Our Sustainability Story’ is available on the organisation’s website, alongside the Climate Change and Environment Strategic Plan.

Please visit aucklandunlimited.com/tataki-auckland-unlimited-climate-change-and-sustainability

Notes:

Read Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s ‘ Our Sustainability Story’ here.

Our Sustainability Story’ here. Read Tataki Auckland Unlimited’s Climate Change and Environment Strategic Plan here.

Find out more about Climate Connect Aotearoa here.

Find out more about He Kete Mātauranga here.

Find out more about Climate Link here.

Read about the Auckland Zoo PalmOil Scan app here.

Read Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan here.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited released its two annual reports on 30 September 2024, outlining the contribution the agency makes to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s cultural vibrancy and prosperity. The highlights achieved by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) – as it delivered a diverse range of cultural experiences and economic development programmes – included $351 million in investment attracted to the region, 2.09 million ticketed attendees to TAU venues and events, $142 million GDP contribution from major and business events the organisation supported, and the delivery of three hugely popular cultural festivals on behalf of Auckland Council.

© Scoop Media

