Name Release, Gisborne Homicide

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the death of a man in Tolerton Avenue on Monday 28 October.

A homicide investigation was launched following the man’s death after he was transported to hospital at around 4.20am.

The victim can now be named as 67-year-old Wayne Tamahori Dewes.

Police are supporting the family of the deceased at this difficult time.

A scene guard remains at the address and Police hope to release the scene later today.

-Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse

