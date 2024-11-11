Police Update - Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Major Operations Director Superintendent Kelly Ryan:

Police are reporting no significant issues arising from the first day of Hīkoi mō te Tiriti and supporting gatherings around the country.

Police monitored a group of vehicles that travelled through Northland from Kaitaia to Whangarei, and gatherings of several hundred people at locations in Kaitaia, Kaeo, Kawakawa and Whangarei.

Police also monitored a group of 250-300 people that gathered in Whanganui today. There were no incidents of note reported and the group dispersed soon after.

Another gathering in Invercargill attracted approximately 200 people, with no issues reported.

Police have been engaging regularly with the organisers of Hīkoi mō te Tiriti over the past several weeks, with a strong focus from organisers to hold a peaceful event, and from Police’s point of view, to ensure people’s safety.

We expect there will be some disruption to roads, highways, and main cities along the hīkoi route, and Police is working with NZTA, Auckland Transport, and local councils on traffic management to help ensure public safety and minimal disruption to the community.

The hīkoi is scheduled to travel to Whangarei tonight and begin travelling towards Auckland tomorrow morning.

Police are also warning hīkoi supporters to be aware of a scam circulating asking for a koha to connect to a livestream of the hīkoi. Hīkoi organisers have advised this is not a legitimate request and Police advise that people are cautious about any online requests for money from unknown entities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

