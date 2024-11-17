Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Search For Missing Man Near Porirua: Information Still Sought

Sunday, 17 November 2024, 9:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police searching for missing man Graham Russell Smith are still hoping to speak to those who might have seen him on the day he was last sighted.

The 77-year-old was last seen on Sunday 10 November in the vicinity of the Doctor Track on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkway.

Search and rescue personnel have continued to look for Graham through the weekend, however there have not been any positive leads at this stage.

Police are now asking anyone who was on the was on the Rangituhi/Colonial Knob walkways last Sunday afternoon from 4pm onwards to contact us and describe where you went.

Even if you did not see anyone matching Graham’s description, rescuers are hoping to narrow down potential areas of interest.

If you can help, please call 111 and reference the file number 241111/3559.

