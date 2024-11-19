Beatz Of Nationz: A Celebration Of Cultural Diversity

Unison Community Choir performing at Christmas in the Park 2023 (Photo courtesy of Vika T To'oala)

Horowhenua is gearing up for a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity with a multicultural festival that promises to bring the community together in a showcase of music, dance, and flavour.

Horowhenua District Council and Unison Community Choir are excited to bring you Beatz of Nationz. This free, family-friendly event will be held on Saturday 30 November 2024 from 3pm to 7pm at the Village Green, Levin, on the corner of Salisbury and Queen Streets.

Get ready for a feast for the senses! Beatz of Nationz promises something for everyone.

Attendees can look forward to traditional music and dance from local talent representing Māori, Pacific, Irish, Indian, Filipino and Colombian communities, and a special performance by the Unison Community Choir will capture the spirit of unity and celebration.

Mayor Bernie Wanden encourages everyone to attend, "Beatz of Nationz is a wonderful opportunity to connect, celebrate and embrace the diversity that makes Horowhenua unique. We’re proud to work alongside Unison Community Choir to bring this event to life. Whether you bring a picnic or plan to sample the delicious food, it's a day for whānau, friends and community to come together and celebrate our diversity."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Food lovers will be spoilt for choice with a variety of international cuisines to explore, from the smoky delights of a hāngi to the spicy Indian flavours and many more around the globe. Stalls featuring handmade arts and crafts will also be on display, showcasing the creativity and artistry of Horowhenua's diverse cultures.

Anne Saolele-Lealiifano and Molly Fuauli, co-leads for Unison Community Choir, shared their enthusiasm, "We're excited about this opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate our diverse cultures, whether through dance, food or art. We're proud to be part of such a beautiful, diverse community, rich in culture and shared experiences."

This event also aligns directly with Horowhenua District Council’s Community Wellbeing Strategy 2024-2027, Te Hapori Pakari (Strong Communities), which includes a key action to partner with community groups to establish and hold an annual multicultural event, showcasing our diverse and vibrant community.

This event has been made possible thanks to support from Creative NZ and Welcoming Communities (Immigration New Zealand).

© Scoop Media

