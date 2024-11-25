New Police Base For Auckland CBD

Police has today announced a new Police Base in Federal Street, Auckland CBD.

The Auckland CBD is an area that requires an increased policing presence to boost visibility and provide increased community reassurance.

Police has signed a lease agreement to gradually take full occupancy of 210 Federal Street from January 2025. Once it is ready in mid-2025, a public counter will be open allowing people to access policing services.

Police has been making made good progress in addressing some of the concerns in the Auckland CBD through Operation Safer Streets and the growth of our beat teams. Having a Police base and public counter in the heart of Auckland will continue to build on that.

In total, there are 51 beat positions in Auckland CBD supporting visibility and response around the inner city.

Commissioner Richard Chambers says Police has a priority to increase public safety and community reassurance by providing increased visibility in our communities.

“A 24/7 Police Base in the central business district will go a long way to address crime in Central Auckland. This presence will make responding to crime in the CBD faster and more effective.

“Currently, the 24/7 public counter for the Auckland City District is located at College Hill, approximately two kilometres away from the city centre. Relocating the 24/7 public counter will also provide a better service to the community.”

The new Police Base is centrally located near Aotea Square and is across the road from Te Waihorotiu Railway Station. This location will enable Police to deploy easily across the city from K Road to Quay Street, enabling Police to have a strong CBD presence.

Police already occupy two of the four floors of 210 Federal Street.

