Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Police Base For Auckland CBD

Monday, 25 November 2024, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police has today announced a new Police Base in Federal Street, Auckland CBD.

The Auckland CBD is an area that requires an increased policing presence to boost visibility and provide increased community reassurance.

Police has signed a lease agreement to gradually take full occupancy of 210 Federal Street from January 2025. Once it is ready in mid-2025, a public counter will be open allowing people to access policing services.

Police has been making made good progress in addressing some of the concerns in the Auckland CBD through Operation Safer Streets and the growth of our beat teams. Having a Police base and public counter in the heart of Auckland will continue to build on that.

In total, there are 51 beat positions in Auckland CBD supporting visibility and response around the inner city.

Commissioner Richard Chambers says Police has a priority to increase public safety and community reassurance by providing increased visibility in our communities.

“A 24/7 Police Base in the central business district will go a long way to address crime in Central Auckland. This presence will make responding to crime in the CBD faster and more effective.

“Currently, the 24/7 public counter for the Auckland City District is located at College Hill, approximately two kilometres away from the city centre. Relocating the 24/7 public counter will also provide a better service to the community.”

The new Police Base is centrally located near Aotea Square and is across the road from Te Waihorotiu Railway Station. This location will enable Police to deploy easily across the city from K Road to Quay Street, enabling Police to have a strong CBD presence.

Police already occupy two of the four floors of 210 Federal Street.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 