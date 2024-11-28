Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Free Fares NZ Calls On Government To Abandon Fare Hikes

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 10:34 am
Press Release: Free Fares NZ

A Coalition of over 100 organisations has called on the Government to abandon their proposed fare-box recovery changes, which will result in public transport fare hikes.

“The Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity calls for Free Fares for under 25s, for students, for Community Service Card holders and for Total Mobility Card holders,” said spokesperson Mika Hervel. “We call on the Government to abandon their fare hike plan.”

RNZ today reported that the Government plans to impose a new fare box recovery ratio on all councils. “The Government’s plans will take us backwards. They will mean that councils have to charge more for public transport, and will remove their choice about doing so. This move will push people into cars and impose huge cost of living increases on people who rely on public transport. Our campaign has long called for increased central government funding for public transport to reduce costs for users, and we commend all those councils who have taken steps in this direction.”

“We have over 100 organisations in our Coalition - student unions, unions, anti-poverty groups, local councils, LGNZ, climate groups, faith groups and more. We recognise that public transport is excellent for reducing carbon emissions, for reducing household’s weekly costs in a deep cost of living crisis, and for increasing social connectivity. Increasing the cost makes it less viable and less accessible.”

“We expect there will be a public outcry against this move, and we call on the central Government to abandon it,” said Hervel.

