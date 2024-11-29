Auckland Council Announces ‘Music And Movies In Parks’ – A Free Summer Celebration Of Tunes, Blockbusters And Sunshine!

Music In Parks Lloyd Elsmore Park Pakuranga (Photo/Supplied)

As summer beckons, Aucklanders are invited to pack their picnic baskets, gather their friends and whānau, and head to the parks for a fun-filled season of free outdoor entertainment. Music and Movies in Parks, brought to you by Auckland Council, is set to deliver a show-stopping lineup of concerts and screenings across Tāmaki Makaurau. Mark your calendars now – this summer, we’ve packed you a picnic filled with the best local artists, blockbuster movies, and plenty of summer vibes!

Councillor Richard Hills, chair of the Policy and Planning Committee, celebrates the sense of community, diversity of music talent, and free family fun these events provide for Aucklanders over summer.

“With a wider and more diverse range of events than ever before, including performances from top local artists and blockbuster movies, these events reach far and wide across Tāmaki Makaurau and offer something for everyone to enjoy,” he says.

“This much-loved series of free events is a fantastic way to make the most of the long summer days and nights with your loved ones and enjoy our beautiful city affordably.”

Movies in Parks: A star-studded film lineup and family fun

Running from 21 February 2025 until 15 March 2025, Movies in Parks is back with an exciting roster of films that will have you on the edge of your camp chair. The series features a mix of family-friendly films, blockbusters, and fan favourites, with a special surprise mystery movie to be revealed on 1 March 2025, supported by The Hits radio station and The New Zealand Herald.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Bring a picnic or buy a feed from an array of food trucks and get ready for fun pre-movie entertainment for the whole whānau, before settling in under the stars for a unique cinematic experience – all for free in the great outdoors.

Among the standout titles in the 2025 lineup are some top-grossing box office hits, including Raya and the Last Dragon, the stunning animated fantasy, The War with Grandpa, where the battle for the best bedroom takes hilarious twists, and Wonka, a magical prequel to the beloved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story.

Music in Parks: The summer soundtrack of Aotearoa

Starting 11 January 2025, and running through to 6 April 2025, Music in Parks will feature a diverse range of New Zealand’s top musical talent, with something for every musical taste. From the electrifying beats of hip-hop to the contemporary sounds of indie-folk, the series will bring audiences the very best of local music under the sun.

Opera in the Park Glover Park St Heliers (Photo/Supplied)

Aucklanders can look forward to hearing headlining performances from some of the country’s most esteemed artists, including Rei, one of New Zealand's prominent hip-hop artists, known for his smooth flow and impactful lyrics that blend Māori heritage with contemporary rap. Tali, a multi-award-winning drum and bass DJ and vocalist, will bring her high-energy performances to the stage.

Check out Anna Coddington, a beloved figure in the indie-folk scene, known for her unique blend of pop, rock, and singer-songwriter influences. Georgia Lines, who won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards, will also be performing, bringing her emotionally rich indie-pop hits to the parks. Last but not least, Jordyn With a Why, the rising star of New Zealand's R&B scene, will deliver soulful, ethereal sounds that explore identity, culture, and te reo Māori.

Opera in the Park

As well as returning to St Helier’s Glover Park, the annual crowd-favourite Opera in the Park is also heading to a brand-new location this summer – the Auckland Botanic Gardens. Set against the beautiful backdrop of flowers and foliage, this iconic opera event promises to be an unforgettable experience. Whether you're an opera enthusiast or a first-time attendee, the combination of world-class performances and the serenity of the gardens will create a captivating evening for all.

Blues at Blockhouse Bay & Jazz at the Rotunda

For lovers of rhythm and blues and smooth jazz, two iconic events in the Music in Parks series are guaranteed to deliver memorable performances. Blues at Blockhouse Bay will feature the legendary Midge Marsden, one of New Zealand's most influential blues musicians, alongside a lineup of Aotearoa's top session players.

Meanwhile, Jazz at the Rotunda at Pukekawa Auckland Domain is an annual free jazz event that brings together top local talent. This summer’s event features Lady Larisa, an international jazz and soul singer, and Taylor Griffin, whose debut EP In Green reached the top 10 in the NZ Album Charts in 2024.

Plan your summer now, gather up your whānau, and join us for these fantastic, free community events across Tāmaki Makaurau – brought to you by Auckland Council. Whether you're enjoying a movie in the park, dancing to live music, or soaking in the sounds of opera or jazz, there’s no better way to celebrate the season in Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

