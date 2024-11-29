Operation Nickel Update | 29 November

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham:

Police are continuing to take enforcement action around the country in response to breaches of the Gangs Act 2024.

Yesterday, Thursday 28 November, Police in Counties Manukau arrested and charged one person, after Police were called to a report of a person wearing gang insignia a public place on Massey Road, Mangere. A 39-year-old woman is due to appear in Manukau District Court today, 29 November.

As reported yesterday, in Bay of Plenty six Mongrel Mob members and associates were arrested after they were seen wearing clothing and jewellery displaying Mongrel Mob insignia, following gang activity after a funeral in Tauranga. These people will face charges in relation to the incidents.

Police in several Districts are conducting follow-up enquiries into reports of breaches for which offenders are yet to be located.

Overall, Police around the country continue to report good levels of compliance with the new laws.

