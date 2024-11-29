Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Active Travel Connections And Safety Enhanced On Wānaka’s Lakefront

Friday, 29 November 2024, 9:20 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Stage Five of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan and the extension of shared pathway Te Ara Wānaka are now complete, delivering improvements to safety and existing active travel connections on the lakefront by the marina and yacht club.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Parks Manager, Dave Winterburn welcomed the latest people-friendly space in Wānaka, with the new pathway complementing access, retention of ecology, and land use improvements delivered by previous stages of the project to date.

“We now have a formalised pathway running from the start of Eely Point Lakeside Trail and along the edge of the marina and yacht club, before connecting with the existing footpath on Lakeside Road and the boardwalk that was completed in 2021,” said Mr Winterburn.

“This part of Wānaka’s lakefront plays host to plenty of vehicles, vessels, and trailers, and given the area also marks the start or end of many a walk, run, or ride around the lakefront for locals and visitors, Stage Five recognises and responds to how different people use this space.”

“New sections of the shared pathway Te Ara Wānaka will help keep people safe when moving through the area and along the lakefront, while maintaining existing spaces between the yacht club and marina for recreational lake users too,” said Mr Winterburn.

Over 300 metres of Te Ara Wānaka were constructed as part of Stage Five of the Development Plan, with the project also delivering three additional car parking spaces for those using the marina, and new protective screen for the public toilet near the boat ramp.

Mr Winterburn thanked construction crews from Fulton Hogan for their work on the project, noting they’d battled through challenging weather conditions to deliver a key piece of infrastructure for Wānaka’s community and in time for summer.

Some minor remedial works remain at the site and are expected to be completed by Friday 6 December.

The total cost of the project was reforecast to $1.2M.

