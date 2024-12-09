Sprinkler Restrictions Now In Place

Waipaoa River Catchment intake taken today (Photo/Supplied)

Water restrictions will move to Level 2 from Wednesday 11 December, limiting sprinkler use to between 6 – 8am only with handheld hosing to be kept to a minimum.

This is to curb high evening water demand caused by the hot temperatures and minimal rain forecast for the rest of the month.

Drinking Water Manager Judith Robertson says during the evenings, water usage can spike as high as 1.5 million litres per hour—significantly exceeding the city's water production rate and rapidly depleting our storage reservoirs.

“We’ve started the Waipaoa water treatment plant but without rain in the Waipaoa River catchment, this water source may soon not be available to help supplement the city’s water supply.”

The Waipaoa River flows are dropping towards the cut-off limits.

Ms. Robertson reminds city water users that it’s important for everyone to do their part to conserve water.

“These restrictions are necessary to help balance the high evening demand for water.”

“We need to save water now to ensure we have enough to get through the rest of the summer.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

