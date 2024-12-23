"We've Worked Hard To Deliver For Wellington" - Mayor Tory Whanau

Mayor Whanau checks the progress at the new Taranaki Street rising main (Photo/Supplied)

4,400 leaks fixed

183 new affordable rental properties

$10 million in properties for social housing

110,000 plants and trees planted

34 pedestrian crossings raised

17 kilometers added to the bike network

Introduced a 5:1 general rates differential which applies to around 25 vacant land and derelict buildings in the inner city

Started construction on a $400 million world-class sludge minimisation facility, the Council's largest infrastructure project to date

Upgraded two playgrounds – Frank Kitts Park and the Botanic Gardens

461,00 Wellington residents attended major events, up 44% from 2023

estimated $63.2 million spending from out-of-region visitors attending major events

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said she's proud of the major milestones achieved this year in three priority areas - water infrastructure, social housing, and climate resilience.

"2024 has been a busy year. We've worked hard to deliver for Wellington," she says.

"I'm proud of what we have achieved and I'm excited about progressing our work in 2025."

She cites that around 4400 water leaks have been fixed from January to the end of November, up almost 20 per cent from its year-ago level.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The main part of the new Taranaki Street rising main is complete, tested, and set to go into service in early 2025 - four months ahead of schedule. "This is a vital component of the city's wastewater network upgrade," says Mayor Whanau.

The Council has reached agreement to add 183 new apartments to its affordable rental programme, bringing Te Kāinga programme to nearly half of the 1000-unit target required by 2026.

This year, more than 30 Council-owned properties worth $10 million were transferred to community housing trust Te Toi Mahana for redevelopment into social housing.

"Together with Te Toi Mahana, we would like to see more homes built for Wellingtonians who need warm, safe and dry homes," Mayor Whanau says.

Over 110,000 coastal dune plants and forest trees were planted by community groups and Council staff along the town belt and coastal reserves, keeping the Council on track to reach its goal of planting 3 million plants by 2030.

Thirty-four crossings were upgraded to improve pedestrian accessibility and encourage safer traffic speeds, while more than 17 kilometers were added to Wellington’s bike network.

"The bike, bus and pedestrian improvements have given Wellingtonians more climate friendly transport options, and supported more people to use active transport to get to work, school, and the shops," Mayor Whanau says.

Council monitoring data show a 41 per cent increase in women traveling by bike from the Botanic Gardens to the city and a 62 per cent increase in the monthly average number of bike trips between Newtown and the city.

"Next year, we expect to start work on The Golden Mile to make the heart of our city accessible, safe and welcoming," Mayor Whanau says.

"Wellingtonians have been consulted five times on this project since 2016, and their message is clear: they want more pedestrian spaces, better public transport, and fewer private cars in our city center."

Work to restore the Oriental Bay Band Rotunda will also begin next year.

Public consultation on the Long Term Plan (2024-34) Amendment, Annual Plan 2025-26, and water reforms will be held from 20 March to 20 April 2025:

Long-Term Plan (2024-34) Amendment and Annual Plan 2025-26

Water reforms

