Traffic Delays On SH25a Coromandel Due Closure On SH25 After Earlier Fatal- Waikato

Traffic is building up on SH25a Coromandel Peninsula due to the fatal crash that occurred this morning just before 9am on SH25.

Motorists are asked to avoid travelling in the next few hours on SH25a due to the current 90 minute delay on this route.

The delay is between Kopu and Tairua and motorists are asked to postpone their travel if possible as SH25 is still not re-opened after the crash.

