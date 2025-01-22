Search Warrants Executed In Connection To Ngāruawāhia Homicide

Police investigating the death of Turipapa Tukere in Ngāruawāhia have executed search warrants across Christchurch today.

About 1:30pm on Friday 27 December, Police received reports of a group of people fighting on Waipa Esplanade, near the intersection of Newton Street. Some time later, Turipapa was taken to the ambulance station on Jordan Street in a critical condition. Despite the best efforts of first responders, she died before she could be airlifted to hospital.

Enquiries have since led the investigation team to several residential addresses of interest in Christchurch.

Staff from the Waikato-based investigation team travelled to Christchurch where they were assisted by Canterbury Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, in executing several search warrants, today.

As a result of those warrants, Police are now speaking with several people as we work to find answers to key questions, including who was involved and what occurred prior to Turipapa's death.

Police would like to thank those who have come forward information, however we still want to hear from anyone with details that may assist the investigation. We are committed to getting justice for Turipapa Tukere and her whānau, and prosecuting those responsible for her death.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that may assist that you have not yet reported, please contact Police via 105 either online or over the phone.

Please reference file number 241227/6958.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

