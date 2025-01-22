Restricted Fire Season For Dunedin And Clutha

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a restricted fire season for the Dunedin and Clutha areas, from 8am Thursday 23 January, until further notice.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which can be applied for at www.checkitsalright.nz.

Fire and Emergency District Manager for Otago, Phil Marsh, says an uncharacteristically damp and cool start to summer has resulted in a lot of grass growth which is now rapidly drying off.

"Our summer has been a mixed bag so far, with very wet days interspersed with strong winds and calm, warm days," Phil Marsh says.

"This means there is an abundance of flammable vegetation in the Dunedin and Clutha areas, which is ready to ignite again only a few hours after being wet."

With less rain forecast over the next few weeks, vegetation will continue to dry out and the fire danger will continue to increase.

"The areas we’re imposing restrictions on have a history of significant vegetation fires even in the milder conditions we’re experiencing this season," Phil Marsh says.

"We’re asking everyone to go to www.checkitsalright.nz before lighting any outdoor fires or engaging in heat or spark generating activities, such as using power tools and mowing long grass.

"The website advises on the risk for different types of fire activity, provides fire safety advice, and tells you what fire restrictions your location is under if you aren’t sure."

