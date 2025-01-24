Appeal For Witnesses After Serious Crash Near Te Kauwhata

Waikato Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash near Te Kauwhata yesterday evening.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Waerenga Road and Belcher Road, and was reported to Police at 6.35pm.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw a black Holden Colorado travelling east on Waerenga Road from the Te Kauwhata township at around 6.30pm,” says Northwestern Waikato road policing supervisor Sergeant Steven Jones.

“Anyone with information could provide valuable assistance to the crash investigation.”

If you can help, please update us online now or call 105, using file number 250123/2824.

“Police would also like to thank members of the public who provided assistance to the injured driver before emergency services arrived,” says Sergeant Jones.

“We know that these incidents can be very upsetting for members of the public who are first on the scene. We want to ensure that anyone who needs support knows they can contact Police to get assistance in accessing support services, including Victim Support.”

