Police Seek Information On Ōkaihau Hit-and-run

Northland Police is investigating the fatal hit-and-run of a cyclist in Ōkaihau last night.

An investigation team is forming in the small Far North town to locate the person responsible.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of Northland CIB, says Police were contacted by Settlers Way residents at around 10.15pm on 28 January.

“We believe the collision between a cyclist and vehicle has occurred between 10pm and 10.15pm on that road,” he says.

“Tragically, it has resulted in a 19-year-old dying from his injuries at the scene.”

In the small hours of the morning, a traffic crash analyst attended and examined the scene.

“A criminal investigation is now underway, and detectives are working to piece together who is responsible,” Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says.

“Police will be in the Ōkaihau township as part of our investigation, seeking witnesses and further information.”

Investigators want to hear from anyone in the area last night that has information.

“Police will be searching for a vehicle that has obvious signs of damage.

“A young man has lost his life, and it’s important that anyone in the community with information does the right thing and speaks up now.”

Victim Support has been engaged for the cyclist’s family.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and with what they are going through.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the lead up or aftermath of the incident, or who has any information, is asked to contact Police.

Update Police online or call 105, using the reference number 250129/9912.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

