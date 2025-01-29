Man Arrested Following Unprovoked Assault In Palmerston North

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross:

A man has been arrested following an assault at a Palmerston North Park this afternoon, Wednesday 29 January.

About 1pm, Police responded to a park on Dogwood Way following reports one person had received injuries consistent with a stab wound following an unprovoked assault.

One person was transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition where they are receiving medical treatment.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who were delayed while Police responded to the incident.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow, Thursday 29 January, on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

This was a callous and unprovoked attack which we will not tolerate in our community.

If you witness any unlawful activity, please contact Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 either online or over the phone if it is after the fact.

