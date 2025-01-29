Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Arrested Following Unprovoked Assault In Palmerston North

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 5:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross:

A man has been arrested following an assault at a Palmerston North Park this afternoon, Wednesday 29 January.

About 1pm, Police responded to a park on Dogwood Way following reports one person had received injuries consistent with a stab wound following an unprovoked assault.

One person was transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition where they are receiving medical treatment.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who were delayed while Police responded to the incident.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow, Thursday 29 January, on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

This was a callous and unprovoked attack which we will not tolerate in our community.

If you witness any unlawful activity, please contact Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 either online or over the phone if it is after the fact.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 