Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Truck Driver Charged After Passing Lane Incident

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 5:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Commercial Vehicle Safety Team National Manager Inspector Scott Webb:

A dangerous passing incident on the Kaimai Ranges last month has resulted in a truck driver being charged.

The incident occurred on State Highway 29 on 7 January and was filmed on a dashcam. The footage shows a truck on the wrong side of the road at a passing lane.

Following an investigation, Police have charged a 40-year-old Tauranga man with dangerous driving. He has been summonsed to appear in the Tauranga District Court on 27 February.

As the case is before the court, we are unable to comment further.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 