Truck Driver Charged After Passing Lane Incident

Commercial Vehicle Safety Team National Manager Inspector Scott Webb:

A dangerous passing incident on the Kaimai Ranges last month has resulted in a truck driver being charged.

The incident occurred on State Highway 29 on 7 January and was filmed on a dashcam. The footage shows a truck on the wrong side of the road at a passing lane.

Following an investigation, Police have charged a 40-year-old Tauranga man with dangerous driving. He has been summonsed to appear in the Tauranga District Court on 27 February.

As the case is before the court, we are unable to comment further.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

