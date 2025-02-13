First RNZAF C-130H Hercules Aircraft Retires To Air Force Museum

Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) No.40 Squadron will fly its first C-130H Hercules to the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch, where it will be conserved before going on permanent display.

The aircraft, NZ7001, has earned a special place in New Zealand aviation history, serving the RNZAF at home and around the world, delivering troops, cargo and humanitarian aid for the past 60 years. The aircraft has clocked up more than 33,000 accident-free flying hours and 20,000 landings.

The museum plans to expand its current footprint with a new exhibition hall large enough to house both the Hercules and the museum’s retired Lockheed P-3K2 Orion.

A series of special open days are being planned so the public can view the Hercules before it goes into storage until its new permanent home is built.

