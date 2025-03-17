"$437 Million Sinkhole” Eye-watering Sums Budgeted For Wellington Council’s Social Housing Upgrades

Wellington City Council this week expects to confirm its long-term plan that will include a budget of $437 million for social housing upgrades over the next 10-years.

“Many of the houses are in fine shape following recent upgrades by government, and we’re in danger of seeing money spent for the sake of spending it” said Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers' Union.

“Attempts were made last year to push out these upgrades so more work could be done in lowering the cost—but was ultimately voted down. We implore the council to consider Councillor Ray Chung’s amendment before they go barrelling down another budget sinkhole.”

“By all means, fix what needs to be fixed. But given the enormous price of a quarter million per unit, or roughly $5,400 per Wellington household—far greater thought needs to be given by council in getting this number down and making sure ratepayer money is spent strategically.”

“Over the same 10-year period, Wellington locals are facing rates increases of more than 175%. We simply cannot afford more reckless spending. If hitting 'pause' for another year ensures this project is carried out in a more cost-effective way, council needs to do it.”

