Name Release - SH 6 Fatality, Gibbston
Police can now release the name of the man located deceased on SH6, near Gibbston, after an incident on 3 March.
He was 22-year-old Ryoma Seki from Japan.
Police extend our condolences to his family and are providing them with support during this difficult time.
Our enquiries have determined Ryoma fell from a cliff prior to being hit by a vehicle however, his cause of death will be determined by the Coroner.
Police are not looking to file charges in relation to this matter.