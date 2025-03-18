Name Release - SH 6 Fatality, Gibbston

Police can now release the name of the man located deceased on SH6, near Gibbston, after an incident on 3 March.

He was 22-year-old Ryoma Seki from Japan.

Police extend our condolences to his family and are providing them with support during this difficult time.

Our enquiries have determined Ryoma fell from a cliff prior to being hit by a vehicle however, his cause of death will be determined by the Coroner.

Police are not looking to file charges in relation to this matter.

