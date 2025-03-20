Honour Local Legends - Nominate Now For The 2025 Lower Hutt Civic & Youth Awards!

Do you know someone who has selflessly dedicated their time to our community without seeking recognition? Now is the time to honour their contributions-nominate them for a Civic Honour.

The Civic Honours and Youth Services Awards acknowledge extraordinary volunteers who have made significant impacts in Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt. Since their inception in 1976, these awards have celebrated the efforts of individuals who have gone above and beyond for our city.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry emphasises the importance of these awards in recognising the dedication and selflessness that strengthen our community.

"Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt is home to many incredible individuals who generously give their time and energy to support others. These awards allow us to acknowledge the volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes, often without seeking any reward," says Mayor Barry.

"This is our opportunity to celebrate them and express our utmost gratitude for their contributions to our community."

How to Nominate

Nominations can be submitted online at hutt.city/civicawards or by collecting a form from the Council administration building at 30 Laings Road.

Nominations close Tuesday, 15 April 2025 at 5pm - don't miss the chance to recognise someone making a difference in our community.

Award Categories

The Civic Honours and Youth Services Awards celebrate individuals in several categories:

Community Service: Dedicated service to a community organisation or multiple volunteer activities.

Cultural Affairs: Enhancing participation in cultural heritage, music, and the arts.

Educational Service: Supporting the educational and social development of others, including children and youth.

Environmental Service: Leading efforts to improve and revitalise the environment.

Youth Activities: Supporting and empowering youth activities and development.

Health & Wellbeing: Enhancing the health and wellbeing of our community.

Youth Award: Recognising outstanding voluntary community service by a young person aged 15-25.

Let's come together to celebrate the individuals who make Lower Hutt a brighter, stronger, and more connected community-submit your nominations today.

