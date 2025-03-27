24 New Career Firefighters Join Fire And Emergency New Zealand

Photo/Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has welcomed 24 new career firefighters at their graduation ceremony at the National Training Centre (NTC) in Rotorua.

Throughout their 12-week recruit course, the new firefighters learnt skills such as fighting fires, extricating people trapped in cars, and managing hazardous substances, which they demonstrated to whānau and friends at today’s ceremony.

During the ceremony former aviation rescue firefighter for the Royal New Zealand Air Force, Tracey Barclay, was presented with the top recruit award for displaying outstanding skills, leadership and mana throughout the course.

"Being the person who shows up on someone's worst day is something I respect all fellow firefighters for," says Tracey, who is 35 and will be based at Seaview Station.

"I would rather help someone else than help myself."

"I’ve always been drawn to the team aspect of firefighting. You're never going to be alone and the crew on that truck becomes your family," she says.

As someone with a firefighting background, Tracey’s favourite part of the course was the live firefighting block. "Learning how to tackle structure fires, search and rescue in darkness and combining all the skills we were taught over the course was definitely a highlight and a huge learning opportunity," she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Another graduate with a background as an aviation rescue firefighter is 32-year-old Lewis Jackson. He was based at Queenstown Airport and will be joining Invercargill Station.

Lewis is no stranger to Fire and Emergency, as he was also a volunteer firefighter with the Frankton Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Lewis enjoyed the more physical elements of the course, such as the urban search and rescue block.

"I encourage people to really focus on their physical fitness in the lead up to the course. It can be demanding, so the more you prepare, the easier you’ll find it," he says.

Also among the graduates is 26-year-old Matai Wetere, who will be based at Paraparaumu Station.

For the past six years, Matai has been reclaiming te reo Māori through his studies and mahi as a Māori policy advisor. Now Matai is after the fast-paced career firefighting offers.

"I thrive in challenging environments and enjoy the adrenaline that comes with high-stake situations," Matai says.

"The breathing apparatus and urban search and rescue blocks of the course presented the most mental and physical challenges for me, but the satisfaction and sense of achievement I had after I’d completed them far outweighed the discomfort," he says.

Congratulations to all the graduates and nau mai ki te whānau - welcome to the family.

Applications to be a career firefighter open on 10 April. For more information, go to www.fireandemergency.nz/join.

"My advice to people considering a career in firefighting is don’t give up. If you’ve applied, failed an aspect in the recruitment process and still want it - keep applying, you’ll get there," Tracey Barclay says.

Locations of deployment:

Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland: 13

Te Whanganui-a-Tara | Wellington: 8

Whakatū | Nelson: 1

Murihiku | Southland: 2

© Scoop Media

