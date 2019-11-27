Black Friday gets even bigger at The Warehouse

The Warehouse has announced its Black Friday bargains for 2019 – as CEO Pejman Okhovat says the event grows in popularity every year.

“We’ve been running Black Friday for seven years now and every year it gets bigger.”

“The timing of Black Friday is ideal for getting a head start on Christmas shopping and we’re expecting shoppers to take advantage of some our amazing deals.”

The Warehouse’s Black Friday promotion launches online just before midnight on Wednesday 27 November and runs in stores from Thursday 28 November until Sunday 1 December.

Okhovat says The Warehouse is looking forward to sharing the deals with customers.

“Gamers will love the PS4 500GB console for $299, a saving of $170.”

“We also have a range of TVs on special, including the Veon 58” 4K Ultra HD TV for $499, usually $799.”

With the most toys under one roof, The Warehouse is also the perfect destination for kids’ Christmas presents.

“This year one of our biggest toy deals is the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall for just $99, a saving of $76.”

There is also up to 60% off Daewoo Whiteware, 40% off Christmas trees and 30% off Christmas decorations.

But the deals don’t stop there – Black Friday is quickly followed by Cyber Monday on Monday 2 December, with more online-only deals to be released on The Warehouse website on Monday.

Warehouse Stationery reveals

Pejman Okhovat says Black Friday could also come in handy for topping up office supplies or getting a head start on Back to School shopping.

This year Warehouse Stationery is offering 40% off Workspace desks, chairs, bookcases and cubbies, and 25% off Notebooks and desktop computers. The HP Chromebook 11.6” will be $319, a saving of $210.

Warehouse Stationery Black Friday deals will be available online from 6pm on Wednesday 27 November and in store from Thursday 28 November until Sunday 1 December.

Torpedo7 unveils Black Friday Deals



Kiwi outdoor adventure retailer Torpedo7 has unveiled its unrivalled Black Friday deals for 2019 - beginning from 7.30pm Wednesday 21 November (online), and 8.00am in store from Thursday 22 November, until Sunday evening.

Simon West, CEO, Torpedo7, says the retailer is thrilled to offer up to 50% off on a range of outdoor adventure clothing and equipment, camping gear and trampolines for Black Friday, just in time for summer.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our customers a range of Black Friday deals – the perfect opportunity to purchase incredibly priced outdoor and adventure gear for Christmas and the great Kiwi summer ahead.

“We have an expert team in store who live and breathe adventure and outdoor sports, and we’re passionate about helping our customers do the same. Because our people use our products themselves, we can help our customers choose exactly the right gear – and then we’ll “see you out there.”

Noel Leeming announces Black Friday deals

Noel Leeming has unveiled its Black Friday deals for 2019 - beginning from 7.30pm Wednesday 27 November (online), and 9:00am in store from Thursday 28th November, until Sunday evening.

Black Friday is Noel Leeming’s biggest shopping event second only to Boxing Day, and GM of General Merchandise Jason Bell, says it continues to gain popularity with Kiwis as they look to snap up early Christmas deals.

“Black Friday continues to gain momentum each year and is now a significant retail event in New Zealand. We’ve stepped up our offering even further this year - with deep discounts across stores and online for this Wednesday-Sunday".

“We’re proud to offer our customers a range of stand-out deals across a number of categories – great timing for Christmas shopping and the upcoming Kiwi holiday season”.

“Our staff are known for their expertise helping customers find what they need, so Black Friday is the perfect opportunity for people to come in, get a fantastic price and experience the high level of service we provide.”

