Eden Park leaders take home trophy haul from EVANZ awards

Eden Park is adding to its award collection after taking out three awards at the Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand (EVANZ) awards.

EVANZ celebrates industry achievements and represents over 120 venues around the country including theatres, event centres, outdoor stadia and convention centres.

The annual conference and awards ceremony was held on Tuesday where Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner took out the ‘Venue Executive of the Year’ award and later in the evening was also awarded the ‘Supreme Venue Person of the Year’ acknowledgement.

“To be recognised within Aotearoa for the steps we are taking at Eden Park is heartening for not only me but also my team. The stadium creates significant economic benefit and remains a strategic asset for the country and a community asset for the city. I am privileged to be one part in driving this stadium towards its goals and aspirations,” says Sautner.

Adding to the night’s success was Event Manager Chynna Laughton who was presented the ‘Operational Manager of the Year’ award. The 27 year old previously won the ‘Rising Star of the Year’ award in 2016.

Eden Park Trust Board Chairman Doug McKay says all three award wins are testament to the culture and driving force behind the stadium.

“Since stepping onto our turf, Nick has led an incessant mission to ensure Eden Park holds its place on not only New Zealand’s map but also the world stage. It’s satisfying to see staff like Chynna Laughton grow through the business and be offered continual opportunities to develop. Our Board has no doubt that the stadium is in safe hands as it looks to the future.”

Earlier this year Nick Sautner won ‘Executive of the Year’ at TheStadiumBusiness Awards in Manchester. In 2018, the stadium was awarded the ‘Best Community Integration’ award at the World Stadium Congress, the ‘Business Award’ at the Australasian Leisure Management Awards, and ‘Excellence in Host Responsibility’ at the EVANZ awards.



