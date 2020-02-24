Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Generator To Launch In Wellington Market With Precinct’s Purchase Of Dunbar Sloane Building

Monday, 24 February 2020, 11:31 am
Press Release: Precinct Properties New Zealand

Generator, Auckland’s leading shared workspace provider, is coming to Wellington in mid-2021.

City centre specialists Precinct Properties has announced it will open the first Wellington Generator­ site following the successful purchase of the Dunbar Sloane building in the Capital’s city centre.

This premise will showcase the full Generator experience comprising of private offices, coworking spaces, event spaces and a full hospitality offering. Generator is known for its collaborative community, character-filled work and event spaces and innovative thinking.

Precinct Properties Chief Executive, Scott Pritchard, said he is very pleased to be building Generator’s portfolio outside Auckland and bringing the well-known flexible workspace brand to Wellington.

“It is evident that shared workspaces are becoming an increasingly popular option for businesses throughout the country. As one of the largest commercial property investors in Wellington the member feedback we have been receiving is that a Wellington Generator addition would be well received.

“Having owned Generator for a year now, we believe it is the right time to respond to the increased demand for flexible workspace in Wellington and invest in its underutilised shared workspace market,” says Pritchard.

Centrally located at 30 Waring Taylor Street, the Dunbar Sloane building is at the nexus of the parliamentary precinct and the Lambton Quay shopping district, making it the ideal location for both corporate and government occupiers.

The five-storey character building in the heart of Wellington will be fully redeveloped and refurbished. During the refurbishment the building will be seismically strengthened to 100 percent of the National Building Standard.

The total project cost is anticipated to be $25 million and will be ready for occupancy from mid-2021.

“The high occupancy levels Precinct have achieved across our portfolio reflects the strong demand for city centre office space in the markets we are invested in, Auckland and Wellington. We hope that Wellington is excited for what’s to come with Generator and businesses take advantage of the space we are creating,” adds Pritchard.

“We’re confident launching Generator into Wellington will provide real flexibility for both corporate and government occupiers in a tightly held office space market.”

Expressions of interest in Generator’s Dunbar Sloane building are open now online via generatornz.com/wellington

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Precinct Properties New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 