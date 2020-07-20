Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Insurance Claims Rise After Northland Flooding – AA Insurance

Monday, 20 July 2020, 12:23 pm
Press Release: AA Insurance

Flooding in Northland over the weekend has kept AA Insurance’s claims team busier than normal. A 46 per cent increase in claims from the previous weekend including four large property claims, meant calling in more staff to handle the influx.

“Our team has seen a significant increase in calls with 160 customers lodging home, contents and motor claims related to the Northland flooding. However, it’s too early to know the extent of damage and the number of customers affected because we expect to see more claims over the coming week, as customers have a chance to assess their property and vehicles,” says Simon Hobbs, Head of Claims at AA Insurance.

Claims have ranged from extensive flooding with water throughout the home, to leaky roofs and damp carpets.

“Our team has been busy looking after all our customers, including an elderly man who found himself ankle deep in water in his home. He is now with family who are helping us take care of his claim,” says Simon. “Other customers have been evacuated from their properties, along with their pets. One couple required the fire service to pump out water from the lower levels of their home.

“Many of our customers live in in rental properties, and we are working with them to find emergency accommodation, as well as with landlords to dry out properties, such as one property manager who called to advise the flooding of two units in Whangarei. A customer in another rental was evacuated, with his pets, after a wave of water went through his rented home in Hikurangi.”

AA Insurance encourages affected customers to get in touch, particularly those who are unable to stay in their homes and need assistance, or who require urgent repairs to their homes to keep them watertight and warm.

“We’re also here for those customers who’ve been evacuated from their properties and don’t know yet when they will be allowed to return and assess the damage,” continues Simon.

“Our experienced team is ready to help with any flooding-related claims and can give customers the assistance they need to get things sorted quickly,” says Simon. “It’s important to think safety first during these types of emergencies so there’s no rush to make a claim, but the sooner you let us know, the sooner we can help you.”

If your home floods, AA Insurance advises its customers to:

  • Make sure you, your family and pets are safe and in a dry area
  • Do not attempt to inspect or repair any damage until it is safe to do so
  • If the floors are wet, lift your furniture off the floor to prevent staining
  • Keep your damaged items if it is safe to do so, or take photos – this is useful to confirm what needs replacing
  • If your vehicle has been damaged or suffered flooding it may be unsafe to drive
  • AA Insurance customers should call us as soon as you can on 0800 500 216 to report any damage to your property, especially if you need emergency

