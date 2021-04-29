Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Native Oils Showcases Their Wide Range Of Natural Skin Care And Hair Products In A Newly Launched Website

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 5:23 am
Press Release: NZ Native Oils

Natural skin care shop, NZ Native Oils has recently unveiled a new website www.nznativeoils.co.nz. It provides information on the natural skin care and personal care products made from carefully formulated and locally sourced ingredients.

NZ Native Oils is a manufacturer of natural skincare and beauty products owned by Maria Brocklebank and her partner Gary. From her interests in native plants, Maria and her daughters started experimenting with handmade soaps using Manuka, Kowhai and Pohutukawa that earned positive feedback from early customers. Today, their product line has expanded to essential oil for aromatherapy and even skin care regimen for dogs. The products come in recyclable and refillable glass and wood containers for sustainability and their environment friendly commitment.

The website focuses on five main areas: gift sets; personal care; aromatherapy; for him; doggos.

Gift Sets

Choose from a ready-made set or make it more personal by picking your own with a DIY box. NZ Native Oils will put all your chosen natural skin care products, skincare for men, aromatherapy and essential oils in a personalized gift set together with a card or special message for someone you care about.

Personal Care

From shampoo and conditioner bars, skincare products both for men and women, hair care products to healing remedies, these are all designed by NZ Native Oils to give your glow back. Made from natural ingredients, the natural skin care and home care products are safe for the body and environment friendly.

Aromatherapy

NZ Native Oils has natural remedies to soothe stress, relieve pain from headaches and sleep better at night. With essential oil blends, diffusers, roll ons and sprays made from certified organic and therapeutic grade essential oils, they can bring calm to your wellbeing and your surroundings. Aromatherapy candles and Ayurveda perfume oils are also available.

For Him

NZ Native Oils has a great range of natural skin care products for men. Find a gift for you or for your man, boyfriend, husband, or relative and make them feel special with natural grooming products. From a beard grooming kit, men’s shaving kit, shaving razors to shaving soaps and manly moisturizers, these are tested and approved by hard working men.

For Doggos

To keep the doggos clean and healthy the natural way, NZ Native Oils has dog shampoos and flea repellent too. Many dogs have found relief with the natural dog shampoo Itchy 'n Scratchy and other range of organic dog products, such as soap bars, sunscreen, and anxiety relief blend diffusers.

NZ Native Oils products can be bought in their store in Kapiti or online and can be delivered NZ-wide or internationally.

For more information on the natural skincare and beauty products by NZ Native Oils, go to: www.nznativeoils.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Native Oils on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MYOB: Modest Growth Expected By New Zealand SMEs

New insights from MYOB’s 2021 Business Monitor have revealed that more than a quarter (27%) of New Zealand’s SMEs are forecasting a slight increase in revenue over the next 12 months, indicating a sense of cautious optimism after an unpredictable ... More>>

Police: Counterfeit Banknotes - Businesses Urged To Be Aware

Wellington Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently. While Police are making enquiries to establish the source of these banknotes, a person has been ... More>>

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Digitl: How Satellite Broadband Can Hurt New Zealand ISPs

At the time of writing, there’s no clear threat to urban broadband service providers. It could be another story outside the cities and towns. More>>

Travel: Air New Zealand Celebrates Busiest Day Since COVID-19

Today is shaping up to be the biggest flying day for the airline since New Zealand closed its borders due to COVID-19. Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Leeanne Langridge says around 42,000 customers will be travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand ... More>>

Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 