Delta Bolsters Australian Leadership Team

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 11:31 am
Press Release: Delta Insurance

Delta Insurance has expanded its team at its newly established Australian office, appointing experienced insurance professional Tesh Patel into the role of General Manager.

With more than 20 years’ insurance management experience in Australia, Asia and the United Kingdom, Mr Patel joins the Delta team after previously being at Allianz Australia, where he was General Manager – Commercial Products and Portfolios.

Before that he was with IAG/Wesfarmers Insurance group in Australia for more than eleven years and had a lengthy stint with RSA Group in Asia and the UK.

Mr Patel is impressed with how much has been achieved by Delta in both New Zealand and across Asia in such a short space of time. “I feel humbled and privileged to join the Delta Insurance family. The success of the group has been based on innovation and a customer-centric approach and I look forward to working with Steve and the wider Delta team to bring this to Australia.”

Delta Insurance Group Managing Director Ian Pollard says the additional appointment of Mr Patel to the Australian leadership team was in response to the opportunities identified in the Australian market for Delta’s somewhat different and unique insurance underwriting offering.

“Expanding our leadership team with broader product expertise and regional presence is really a reflection of our commitment to the Australian market, and will help us better serve our customers,” says

Pollard. “Our first managerial appointment in Australia, Steve Carey, will take up a full Underwriting Managerial role. Mr Patel provides a complementary skill-set with a strong focus on business development to meet our growth ambitions and ensure we become a specialty market leader in Australia - just as we are elsewhere.”

Pollard says the two men were a strong match for the Delta culture. “Their values and sense of priorities – particularly their zeal for finding meaningful solutions that will make Australia a safer place for all - recommended them substantially to lead our team there. We’re delighted to have them both on board.”

