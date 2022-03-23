Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air NZ Auckland To NYC Route Critical To US Connectivity And Pandemic Recovery

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 10:06 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the news that Air New Zealand will launch its non-stop Auckland to New York route from September.

"Connectivity and people-to-people flows will be critical to New Zealand's post-pandemic recovery. The US market is a key ingredient in this."

Today Air New Zealand announced a new start date for its long-awaited Auckland to New York flights. A non-stop service, the inaugural flight will depart from Auckland airport, September 17, and land at John F. Kennedy Airport, New York.

"This route will connect New Zealand direct to the US East Coast and major global financial and business centre and tourist destination New York.

"It will also make it just that little bit easier for our East Coast and New York friends to travel down to New Zealand whether that is for business or leisure."

Mr Small says that last week the NZUS Council released a major commissioned research report on the New Zealand - United States trade and economic relationship. A key theme from the report was the exciting, increasingly diverse, innovative and transformative nature of the relationship we share with the United States.

"This report also highlighted the critical requirement for business, even in an age of Zoom calls, to be in the market, in person, building relationships. Air New Zealand provides an unmatched and highly valued contribution to this with New York to be their seventh US destination.

The flights will be among the longest in the world, taking just over 16 hours to New York and 17-and-a-half hours for the return journey. The route will operate three times a week, using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. "Alongside Prime Minister Ardern's planned West Coast technology-focused trade engagement in May, the inaugural New York flight will provide a further opportunity to shine a momentary spotlight on New Zealand and the value in the New Zealand - United States relationship," Mr Small said.

