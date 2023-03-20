Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Russell McVeagh Welcomes New Wellington-based Real Estate & Construction Partner

Monday, 20 March 2023, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Russell McVeagh

Russell McVeagh continues to grow its market-leading Real Estate & Construction team with the addition of a new partner based in its Wellington office, Doran Wyatt. Doran joins partners Sarah Blackmore, Ed Crook, David Butler, Anna Crosbie and Natalie Steur in leading the firm's National Real Estate & Construction team.

Doran specialises in commercial property matters including leasing, developments and construction, acquisitions and disposals, corporate real estate and securitisations. Known as a pragmatic, commercial lawyer, he advises a diverse range of government, and domestic and international private sector clients on portfolio leasing, developments, acquisitions and disposals, seismic building issues, joint ventures and construction and infrastructure projects.

Doran has spent 13 years, including the last five years as a partner, at another local firm, and has also previously practised in the UK with leading City and US firms where he specialised in property development, joint ventures and real estate funds.

Board Chair Allison Arthur-Young said, "We are extremely excited to work with Doran to help us establish a greater presence in Wellington's Real Estate and Construction market. His existing presence in Wellington and knowledge of the local market is a huge asset for our clients and will enhance how we deliver services to clients right across the motu."

Doran said, "I am really excited by the opportunity to broaden the firm's national offering for clients based here in Wellington and throughout New Zealand."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Russell McVeagh on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Firstgas Group: Acquisition Of Eastland Network Receives OIO Approval And A New Name Is Revealed
Firstgas Group is pleased to confirm Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval for the acquisition of Eastland Network. The transaction will be completed on 31 March 2023... More>>

Statistics: GDP Decreases 0.6 Percent In The December 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, following a 1.7 percent rise in the September 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Anti-competitive Land Covenants May Be Limiting Competition, Commission Says
The Commerce Commission has today issued guidance around anti-competitive land covenants, which may be limiting competition across many sectors of the New Zealand economy... More>>


Auckland Airport: Building The Gateway New Zealand Needs: Multi-billion-dollar Investment
Auckland Airport is underway with its biggest redevelopment since the airport opened in 1966 with a brand-new domestic terminal to be fully integrated into the international terminal... More>>



Fonterra: Profit Up 50% In FY23 Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd todayreleased its 2023 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of $546 million, an earnings per share of 33 cents... More>>

Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $33.8 Billion
The annual current account deficit was $33.8 billion (8.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 31 December 2022. This was $12.7 billion wider than in the year ended 31 December 2021 (6.0 percent of GDP), according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 