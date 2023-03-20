Russell McVeagh Welcomes New Wellington-based Real Estate & Construction Partner

Russell McVeagh continues to grow its market-leading Real Estate & Construction team with the addition of a new partner based in its Wellington office, Doran Wyatt. Doran joins partners Sarah Blackmore, Ed Crook, David Butler, Anna Crosbie and Natalie Steur in leading the firm's National Real Estate & Construction team.

Doran specialises in commercial property matters including leasing, developments and construction, acquisitions and disposals, corporate real estate and securitisations. Known as a pragmatic, commercial lawyer, he advises a diverse range of government, and domestic and international private sector clients on portfolio leasing, developments, acquisitions and disposals, seismic building issues, joint ventures and construction and infrastructure projects.

Doran has spent 13 years, including the last five years as a partner, at another local firm, and has also previously practised in the UK with leading City and US firms where he specialised in property development, joint ventures and real estate funds.

Board Chair Allison Arthur-Young said, "We are extremely excited to work with Doran to help us establish a greater presence in Wellington's Real Estate and Construction market. His existing presence in Wellington and knowledge of the local market is a huge asset for our clients and will enhance how we deliver services to clients right across the motu."

Doran said, "I am really excited by the opportunity to broaden the firm's national offering for clients based here in Wellington and throughout New Zealand."

