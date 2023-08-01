Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One Million Airpoints Dollars Up For Grabs As Air New Zealand Launches ‘Pin A Million’

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 10:18 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

With more Kiwis eager to travel, Air New Zealand is helping New Zealanders make their holiday dreams come true by giving away more than one million Airpoints Dollars™.

From today, New Zealanders can win up to 10,000 Airpoints Dollars to help them get flying as part of the airline’s ‘Pin a Million’ giveaway, which will see 1,000,000 Airpoints Dollars given away throughout the month. Run throughout August, there are two ways to win: either at a local event across Air New Zealand’s 20 domestic destinations or through playing an online game.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Network Iain Walker said it’s one of the biggest giveaways Air New Zealand has undertaken in recent times.

“It’s been a year of opening up, exploring the world again, and getting the travel bug back. We’re thrilled to see Kiwis spreading their wings again and embarking on new adventures.

“To celebrate we’re putting Kiwis knowledge of the world to the test. ‘Pin a Million’ gives New Zealanders the chance to win a share of 1 million Airpoints Dollars to make their travel dreams come true.”

A giant Air New Zealand pin will appear somewhere in each of the airline’s 20 domestic ports. Kiwis will be given clues to help them find the pin, where they can win instant Airpoints Dollars or enter a draw for a massive 10,000 Airpoints Dollars. Clues for the local events will be released on Air New Zealand’s Facebook Events page and on local The Hit’s radio stations at 11am each week day.

For those that would prefer to take part in the Pin a Million giveaway from the comfort of their own home there will be a chance to play and win every day until the end of August. In the online Pin a Million game, players will test their knowledge of Air New Zealand’s destinations by following a clue to guess where the Airpoints Dollars are hidden. The correct daily location will be announced the following weekday at www.airnewzealand.co.nz/pinamillion and winners will be notified via email within 7 working days.

Dates of activations at regional destinations:

DateRegional destination
Tuesday 1 AugustWhangārei & Kerikeri
Wednesday 2 AugustAuckland, Hamilton & Tauranga
Thursday 3 AugustGisborne, Taupō & Rotorua
Friday 4 AugustNew Plymouth & Napier
Monday 7 AugustPalmerston North & Wellington
Tuesday 8 AugustNelson & Blenheim
Wednesday 9 AugustHokitika & Christchurch
Thursday 10 AugustTimaru & Dunedin
Friday 11 AugustQueenstown & Invercargill

“We’re encouraging Kiwis to explore both New Zealand's hidden gems and the wonders of our international destinations. Whether it's reconnecting with family and friends within our beautiful shores or fulfilling those long-awaited bucket-list dreams in a far-off trip, 'Pin a Million' offers endless possibilities to make those dreams come true.”

The ‘Pin a Million’ giveaway is the latest in a series of initiatives from Air New Zealand to encourage New Zealanders to travel, including putting on millions of seats across its network, launching great deals and sales, and launching non-stop flights from Auckland to New York.

Alongside the giveaway, Air New Zealand has also launched a sale to Asia, featuring a range of destinations with fantastic fares available until 11 August.

“Airpoints Dollars are a fantastic prize because they are so versatile. They can be spent on flights with Air New Zealand, as well as partner and Star Alliance airlines. You can also use them at our online Airpoints™ store to get yourself a treat, to pay for rental cars, holidays, a Koru membership, wine and a range of Air New Zealand merchandise. There are many ways to use your Airpoints rewards, the only hard part is deciding what to spend them on!”

For more information about the ‘Pin a Million’ campaign, please visit www.airnewzealand.co.nz/pinamillion

About the ‘Pin a Million’ giveaway:

  • Air New Zealand is giving away 1 million in Airpoints Dollars™ throughout August
  • Two ways to win:
    • Up to 500,000 Airpoints Dollars are up for grabs by finding the giant pin at 20 locations throughout New Zealand (clues will be revealed on Air New Zealand’s Facebook page and by local The Hits stations at 11am daily). Events live from 1-4 August, and 7-11 August.
    • There will be instant spot prizes of Airpoints Dollars and a prize of 10,000 Airpoints Dollars at each location.
    • Another 500,000 Airpoints Dollars will be won online at www.airnewzealand.co.nz/pinamillion where players will test their knowledge of Air New Zealand’s destinations by following a clue to guess where the Airpoints Dollars are hidden.
  • Live now and runs from 1 August to 1 September.

