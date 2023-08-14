Canterbury Registered Master Builders House Of The Year Regional Winners Announced

A stunning home built by John Creighton Builder in Fendalton has taken out the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million award at the 2023 Canterbury Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition. The judges were captivated by the striking features of this beautiful 950 square metre home. This is a home of substance with an exceptional build quality to match from the John Creighton Builder team. The entry also won the New Home over $4 million category, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, BLUM Kitchen Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

A stunning home by Daleco Built in Rangiora was awarded the Canterbury Supreme House of the Year - under $1 million award. This pavilion-style home occupies its site in a naturally welcoming way. Inside, the home impresses with over-height ceilings, doors, and windows, along with cleverly positioned skylights illuminating the kitchen. Overall, this home has been finished to an excellent standard, providing the owners with a well-functioning, quality home. This entrant also took out the New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

Milne Construction are the Canterbury Supreme Renovation of the Year winners for their build in Merivale. The Milne Construction team has demonstrated skill, craftsmanship, problem solving and a great deal of patience to complete this renovation. The build process took three years to complete – some of the major challenges included rebuilding the foundation, along with lowering and recladding most of the exterior walls. Despite these challenges Milne Construction have pulled off a beautiful renovation that they should be proud of. This home was also awarded the Renovation over $1.5 million category, McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award, and a Gold Award.

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition recognises the very best homes, builders, and craftspeople across New Zealand. This year the regional competition had almost 300 entries across nine regions.

JUDGES COMMENTS:

John Creighton Builder, Winner of the Canterbury Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, New Home over $4 million category, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, BLUM Kitchen Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Fendalton

Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million

This beautiful 950 square metre home captivates with its striking features. An impressive, curved brick wall encloses a triangular arrival court, leading to a sculpted entrance with a vaulted brick arch. The wall transitions into a perforated brick screen for privacy while allowing light into the bedroom wing. Inside, oak joinery and panelling soften the brick and concrete finishes, accompanied by a cedar battened ceiling with specialised acoustic fabric that dampens reverberation. Exquisite full-height steel windows and doors complete the exterior.

The central kitchen, casual dining area, and sunken conversation pit form a relaxed family area, while secluded dining and living rooms extend into the garden. The Z-shaped plan cleverly divides public and private areas. This is a home of substance with an exceptional build quality to match from the John Creighton Builder team!

Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award

This superbly built home showcases excellent craftmanship, evident in its construction from a deep gravel raft and high-spec engineered foundation. The 4.5-metre-high in-situ concrete walls, boasting elegant curves, were executed with a raw finish that left no room for error. This outstanding work is proudly on display throughout the whole property. The full-height steel exterior joinery is fixed to the building with impressive attention to detail and minimal tolerances. Collaborating closely with the designers to create and refine critical elements, the John Creighton Builder team also created a bespoke clip system for the removable cedar ceiling battens. This highly complex and demanding project has been executed with incredible precision.

New Home over $4 million category

This magnificent 950 square metre home showcases exceptional build quality and captivating design. The grand entrance is created by a curved brick wall enclosing the triangular arrival court, accompanied by a welcoming vaulted brick arch. Inside, the private bedroom wing is bathed in soft, filtered light thanks to the clever perforated brick screen that extends from the transitioning wall. This beautifully complements the raw beauty of the 4.5-metre-high in-situ concrete walls. Inside, the brick and concrete finish is softened with oak joinery, panelling, and a cedar battened ceiling with specialised acoustic fabric above, enhancing the acoustics.

The full-height steel windows and doors add a stunning touch to the exterior. This home wonderfully balances public and private spaces with its cleverly designed Z-shaped plan. The John Creighton Builder team have created a masterpiece of construction and design.

Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award

This striking bathroom impressed the judges with its clever use of natural light, casting a radiant glow on the magnificent blue tiles. The cleverly hidden extraction system within the tubular skylight showcases excellent craftsmanship. The artful design and execution is evident in the beautifully crafted oak doors, cabinetry, and the exquisite bronze shelf. These subtle touches of elegance add real sophistication to the overall aesthetic of the bathroom. It is clear that great care and attention to detail were invested in creating this unique bathroom space.

BLUM Kitchen Excellence Award

Showcasing the perfect blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal, this kitchen built by the John Creighton Builder team is a standout choice for this award. Positioned strategically near the entry, casual dining area, and outdoor BBQ space, it truly is the heart of the house for the owner, who has a passion for cooking. The abundance of natural light, facilitated by clerestory windows on two sides, illuminates the work surfaces. A screened butler's pantry discreetly complements the main kitchen, while a striking long wall of oak cupboards accommodates integrated appliances, shelving, and drawers. The Carrara marble island bench, featuring an exquisitely crafted triple scallop at one end, adds an artistic touch. The design and craftsmanship make this kitchen truly exceptional.

Daleco Built, Winner of the Canterbury Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million, New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Rangiora (CB-52917-2-5)

Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million

This pavilion-style home occupies its site in a naturally welcoming way. Inside, the home impresses with over-height ceilings, doors, and windows, along with cleverly positioned skylights illuminating the kitchen. The kitchen and living space is open and features on-site poured concrete benchtops, polished concrete floors, and bespoke timber beams.

The fully tiled bathrooms, separate toilet areas, and laundry exhibit tasteful decor and a high standard of finishing. With ducted heat pumps, under-tile heating, and an Escea gas fire, this well-functioning home provides warmth in the cooler months. Overall, this home has been finished to an excellent standard, providing the owners with a well-functioning, quality home with plentiful space.

New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category

This home exemplifies excellence in design and functionality. Offering a truly exceptional living space, the home impresses with soaring ceilings, expansive windows, and strategically placed skylights that flood the kitchen with natural light.

Notable features include on-site poured concrete benchtops, elegant tiles, polished concrete floors, and custom timber beams. The fully tiled bathrooms, separate toilets, and well-appointed laundry showcase a high attention to detail. Providing both comfort and quality, the home is heated by ducted heat pumps, under-tile heating, and an Escea gas fire. Externally, its inviting entrance, defined by a front door and flat roof, separates the two gable wings adorned with Abodo weatherboards and Stria cladding. Congratulations to Daleco Built for this impressive build.

Outdoor Living Excellence Award

The main outdoor living area, situated under the gable roof of the living wing, provides excellent outside space, ideal for entertaining. Accessible from the separate lounge, breakfast, and living areas, yet enclosed on three sides by walls with well-crafted Abodo vertical shiplap, this outdoor room is warm and inviting throughout the year.

Facing directly north and sheltered by a wall to the west and the living room to the east, it offers a generous rectangular layout that easily accommodates external dining and living settings. Each area is equipped with strategically placed skylights, flooding the space with natural light. It serves as a wonderful example of integrating outdoor rooms within the form of the house.

Milne Construction, Winner of the Canterbury Supreme Renovation of the Year, Renovation over $1.5 million category, McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Merivale

Supreme Renovation of the Year

Completed to the highest standard, this two-storey bungalow has been rebuilt and restored, following damage from the earthquake. The builder has demonstrated skill, craftsmanship, problem solving and a great deal of patience to complete this renovation. The build process took three years to complete – some of the major challenges included rebuilding the foundation, along with lowering and recladding most of the exterior walls. Despite these challenges Milne Construction have pulled off a beautiful renovation that they should be proud of.

Renovation over $1.5 million category

This renovation was a massive and impressive undertaking that involved lifting the entire structure and replacing the exterior joinery sashes, along with most of the cladding. The existing walls and earthquake damaged flooring were removed to enable the builder to complete the stunning interior work. This included new flooring, widening the stairwell, re-fitting all the interior doors, and upgrading the timber finishings. As you’d expect of a home completed to such a high standard, the attention to detail is exemplary throughout.

McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award

Inside, a new kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry merge the past and present together in a symbiotic way, with the interior decorated in keeping with the 1900’s. The fixtures, fittings, wallpaper, furniture, and collectables from that era have been curated perfectly to fit within the more modern features. The result is an interior with a wonderfully cohesive feel.

Premium Homes, Winner of the Canterbury APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Akaroa

The owners and builder have collaborated wonderfully to produce this environmentally conscious home.

From sustainably managed timber through to wool-blend insulation, New Zealand pine cladding and triple-glazed timber joinery, this home’s environmental footprint is about as low as it gets. Graphenstone ecosphere paint is used throughout – 45 litres of this product will absorb as much carbon dioxide as a 250 kilogram tree over 12 months!

The home comfortably operates off-grid. With spring-fed water flowing through the home, and a gravity-fed wastewater management system, there is no energy required to run either system. The house is equipped with 15 kilowatt solar panels, batteries, a back-up generator, and an ultra-low emission log burner fire that’s perfect for those cold winter nights.

Hillview Construction, Winner of the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Sumner

This large family home captures your attention instantly. The unique angled front entry roof, alongside the cleverly angled pockets to the front wall, draw you in with its attractive detail.

This split-level, twin-pavilion, cedar-clad home has been designed with privacy and views in mind. The central courtyard is a great space for entertaining, providing access to the pool without comprising the spectacular views over Christchurch. The use of scissor trusses in the main kitchen, dining, and living room are smart additions, imparting a feel of space and balance. This spectacular home leaves you in awe.

Greenland Homes, Winner of the CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Fendalton

This striking home is beautifully detailed and built with the utmost precision, which is evident the moment you step onto the property. The inviting entry is sheltered by a cantilevered bedroom above, creating the effect of arriving straight to the heart of the home.

The core of the house is the two-storey structure that occupies the centre of the site with single-storey elements extending out to shelter external courtyards on either side. A recessed horizontal band between the floor levels adds further skilful design modelling, as does the treatment of the windows.

Featuring raw materials and an abundance of natural light, the home is tailored to withstand the daily rigours and demands of modern living.

Jono Blakely Builders, Winner of the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Westmorland

Located on the upper slopes of Westmorland, this remarkable home has been designed to maximise the stunning panoramic views of the Southern Alps and city lights. The upper level features a triple car garage, with drive through access and an entranceway.

The open plan living area is the central focus on the lower level, and the raking ceiling and skylights have been designed with family living and entertainment top of mind. Built with thermally broken, low-E glass windows and insulation above the new H1 requirements, it is safe to say that the occupants will be comfortable year-round.

Fortified Homes, Winner of the New Home up to $500,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Lincoln

This understated home is well-designed and generously proportioned. A standout feature is the living area which takes advantage of the ample natural sunlight, while large bifold doors create easy access to the outdoors. The covered outdoor entertaining area is great for gatherings and those lazy Sunday afternoons. The kitchen has also been expertly designed to include a walk-in pantry. This exceptional home packs a punch in this category!

Peter Ray Homes, Winner of the Volume/Group Housing New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in West Melton

With a sleek gable roof design and the clean lines of the plaster cladding, this single-storey home has a contemporary aesthetic. The attractive home has three double bedrooms, with one doubling as an office, and a luxurious private master suite complete with a large walk-in wardrobe and executive ensuite. There is also a family bathroom, separate toilet, large laundry, and double garage.

The spacious entry area leads through to a large and modern, yet homely, living space that is creatively divided by ceiling design. A functional kitchen serves as the room’s focal point, with expansive bench areas, high-quality hardware and appliances, and plenty of natural light from the skylights above.

Greenland Homes, Winner of the Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Halswell

This home is simple in shape but stands out from the crowd with its contrasting roof lines. The plaster and cedar cladding adds to the visual interest, which is apparent inside. The scissor trusses, feature timber walls, gas fireplace, and cleverly hidden master bedroom door continue this theme throughout.

The large island is central in this well-built kitchen, incorporating high-end appliances and practical bench and storage space. The proximity to the outdoor space and bifold window means the kitchen is the home’s focal point.

Frost Architectural Builders, Winner of the Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Merivale

This lovely renovation has an impressive street appeal. Walking into the section you are immediately drawn to the double gables, tray roofing, and the intimate front courtyard. The extended pavilion roof and vertical timber screens – on the front and back – are another nice touch, working together to create an outdoor area that is both functional and aesthetic.

Step inside the home and you are greeted by an internal glazed window, which is smartly positioned to show off the grand piano. The impressive full-length room has a raftered ceiling and glazed gable ends, which come together to create a light filled contemporary space. The gas fireplaces centrally located kitchen, and tastefully built ensuite bathroom are work together to expertly blend the old and the new, resulting in an outstanding renovation.

Orange Homes, Winner of the Canterbury GIB Show Home category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Lincoln

This well thought out four-bedroom show home ticks all the right boxes. The mono-pitch roof has been extended over the entrance, creating a sense of grandeur upon arrival. Entering through a pivoting front door, the sense of height is enhanced by a timber wall that extends up to a skylight at the apex. Carefully considered bulkheads elevate the living spaces, achieving a certain ambience that speaks to the show home’s high quality.

These high standards flow through to the kitchen, which contains high-end appliances and skilfully balances both form and function. The generous master suite and the two living areas all open onto outdoor patios.

Daleco Built, Winner of the Builder’s Own Home category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Rangiora (CB-52917-1-14)

This remarkable family home takes full advantage of its site. The entry wing contains garaging, the entrance, and a separate lounge with a cleverly detailed hidden entrance through a wooden panelled wall. The entertainment hub is a standout feature of this home, created through the well-spaced kitchen, living and dining areas which work together to form an ideal family living environment.

The sleek polished concrete benches, fireplace, spacious pantry, and beverage area open out onto a large covered outdoor space with a purple heart deck. A special aspect of this home is the master bedroom which has direct access to its own outside deck and courtyard.

Summary of awards

AWARD RECIPIENT Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million John Creighton Builder – Fendalton Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million Daleco Built – Rangiora (CB-52917-2-5) Supreme Renovation of the Year Milne Construction – Merivale Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award John Creighton Builder – Fendalton APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award Premium Homes – Akaroa New Home over $4 million John Creighton Builder – Fendalton Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million Hillview Construction – Sumner CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Greenland Homes – Fendalton Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million Jono Blakely Builders – Westmorland New Home $500,000 - $750,000 Daleco Built – Rangiora (CB-52917-2-5) New Home up to $500,000 Fortified Homes – Lincoln Volume/Group Housing New Home $500,000 - $750,000 Peter Ray Homes – West Melton Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000 Greenland Homes – Halswell GIB Show Home Orange Homes – Lincoln Builder’s Own Home Daleco Built – Rangiora (CB-52917-1-14) Renovation over $1.5 million Milne Construction – Merivale Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million Frost Architectural Builders – Merivale Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award John Creighton Builder – Fendalton BLUM Kitchen Excellence Award John Creighton Builder – Fendalton Outdoor Living Excellence Award Daleco Built – Rangiora (CB-52917-2-5) McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award Milne Construction – Merivale Gold Award Browntown Builders - Port Levy

Cultivated Image – Kennedys Bush

Daleco Built – Rangiora (CB-52917-1-14)

Daleco Built – Rangiora (CB-52917-2-5)

David Reid Homes Canterbury – Casebrook

Fortified Homes – Lincoln

Frost Architectural Builders – Merivale

Greenland Homes – Fendalton

Greenland Homes – Halswell

Hillview Construction – Sumner

J B Kees Builders – Lincoln

Jennian Homes Canterbury - Halswell

John Creighton Builder – Fendalton

John Ross Architectural Builders – Huntsbury

Jono Blakely Builders – Westmorland

Matt Harrison Construction – Strowan (CB-45848-4-14)

Matt Harrison Construction – Strowan (CB-45848-5-6)

Milne Construction – Merivale

Orange Homes – Lincoln (CB-64748-1-15)

Orange Homes – Lincoln (CB-64748-2-5)

Peter Ray Homes – West Melton

Premium Homes – Akaroa

Today Homes – Casebrook Silver Award Amuri Building Specialists - Hanmer Springs

BUILT – Sumner

CAMBUILD - Kennedys Bush

Generation Homes Christchurch – Meadowlands

Generation Homes Christchurch – Lincoln (CB-8082-1-5)

Generation Homes Christchurch – Lincoln (CB-8082-3-15)

J & M Built - Okains Bay

Jennian Homes Canterbury – Halswell (CB-39592-36-11)

Jennian Homes Canterbury – Halswell (CB-39592-41-11)

Limelite Construction – Rolleston

Potts Construction – Kaiapoi

Saunders Building – Clifton Bronze Award Brewer Builders - Mt Pleasant

Stroud Homes Christchurch North – Okuku

